How to paint realistic feathers in watercolour

Feathers can seem to be so tricky to paint in watercolour.

They are made up of an intricate pattern of little lines, so it’s crucial that the paint doesn’t bleed and muddy if we are to have them look realistic.

Which is where my technique of letting each layer dry before applying the next comes into its own.

I thought you might enjoy me sharing with you a few tips for how you can create feathers that could get ruffled!