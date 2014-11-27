How to paint realistic feathers in watercolour

November 27, 2014

Feathers can seem to be so tricky to paint in watercolour.

They are made up of an intricate pattern of little lines, so it’s crucial that the paint doesn’t bleed and muddy if we are to have them look realistic.

Which is where my technique of letting each layer dry before applying the next comes into its own.

I thought you might enjoy me sharing with you a few tips for how you can create feathers that could get ruffled!

Go on, give feathers a go this weekend and let me know how you get on in the comments below and of course post a photo to social media using #AnnaMasonArt for me to see.

Happy Painting!

11 Comments

  1. Wilma Hamer on November 27, 2014 at 5:49 pm

    Dear Anna,
    Thank you again for sharing your wonderful gift of watercolours.
    Love the detailed hummingbird feathers.
    I’m so enjoying your website, tips and examples from students.
    Also looking forward to your second book.

    Lots of love from Wilma Hamer Holland.

  3. Angie on November 28, 2014 at 2:00 pm

    Thank you Anna.
    Your tutorials and video are always enlightening.
    USA Pennsylvania
    Angie

  5. mick cummins on November 29, 2014 at 9:46 am

    brill

  7. oley on November 29, 2014 at 3:29 pm

    thank you anna

